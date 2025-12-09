Builth suffer cup exit
Builth Wells put in a battling display but came up short by just two points in the WRU Division One Cup.
The Bulls headed to Dowlais on their return to action after a league break - and were backed by travelling fans who were hoping for some cup excitement.
It was a tight affair but they ultimately came up short - going down 12-10 to the hosts in tough conditions.
Elsewhere, the Bulls youth team picked up an impressive win at home to Dolgellau and Bro Festiniog.
They ran out 24-17 winners on The Groe in their clash on Sunday.