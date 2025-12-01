Williams swaps Sws for Aber

Williams, a long serving player at Newtown before going on to take over the Bluebirds - leaves the club sitting just about the drop zone in the second tier.

And he replaces Callum McKenzie at Aber, who the former defender played under during his time at Newtown.

Williams, who spent two seasons as a player with the Ceredigion club, said: "I’m delighted to take on the role of Manager of Aberystwyth Town FC in the JD Cymru South. Having lived in Mid Wales all my life, I know how big the club is and how much it means in the community.

"I played for Aberystwyth around 15 years ago, and I’m fortunate to know several of the current players and staff. That familiarity gives me real confidence in what we can achieve together, and I’m looking forward to working with them to push the club on.

"My ambition is to help drive the club forward, to build on the brilliant work that Callum has put in place, and to be as competitive as possible in a tough league.

"Lastly I’m looking forward to seeing the supporters — Aberystwyth has always had a fantastic backing and I’m hoping to see and feel that support as the season goes on."