Ten man Guils take bragging rights over poor Newtown

Both sides were in sparkling form heading into the game - with Gavin Allen's Guils looking to make a charge on the top five.

For Robins boss Nathan Leonard, it was a return to face the side where he had made his name as a manager but his side fell well short at Clos Mytton.

They were behind after just nine minutes when Guils full back Callum Bromley fired an effort into the top corner from the edge of the box.

It stayed that way until the break - and ten minutes after the interval the Robins managed to find the way back into the game.

Former Guils forward Jamie Hyne, who arrived at Newtown along with Leonard earlier in the season, rose highest in the box to head the Robins level.

They almost turned the game around moments later when Ollie Sharp crossed for Devon Torry - but last week's hat-trick hero failed to hit the target.

It was a chance they would soon come to rue as just after the hour mark the Guils edged themselves back in front.

Newtown's defenders misjudged a ball on the halfway line and that allowed Iwan Matthews to drive forward and he was able to square for Adam Hailes to tap home and regain the lead for the home side.

The Robins were given a leg up 20 minutes from time when Guilsfield strike Sam Flory, already on a yellow card, was handed a straight red card for a heavy tackle.

However, despite the advantage it was the Guils who looked more likely to score with Dave Jones on hand to pull off several saves to prevent the score from being more comfortable for the home side.

The Robins are back in action against Penrhyncoch on Friday in another Mid Wales derby - and Leonard insisted if he could change five or six of his starting players he would.

He said: "I wish we had a squad where I could change five or six players on Friday, but unfortunately I can't.

"We will probably turn up on Friday on a 3G pitch and look really good, but we won't come in the top three if we just win our home games.

"We've got to go to players like Holywell, Guilsfield, Holyhead, and grind something out.

"You need a will and drive. Yes we are young, but we were niaive. I was almost having to talk players through the whole game and I cannot do that for three or four players.

"We need a reaction. This was a massive opportunity and we screwed it up.

"It is on me aswell, whether I picked the right team or shape, but it doesn't matter how you set up if you don't work hard and win your battles, and they wanted it more than us.

"Penrhyn have had a great result against Buckley, and we have a job on our hands.

"They are a side full of fight, they are a physical team and we have to step up in these games.

"If we don't do that then we are going to end up finishing fifth or sixth and that is not going to be acceptable."