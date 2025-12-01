Saints get back to winning ways

Ben Clark and Jordan Williams both struck in the closing stages at Park Hall on Friday night as Saints registered a 14th win from 18 league games this season.

It was just the response Saints were looking for following their JD Welsh Cup exit at Cardiff Met a week earlier when the home side scored two late goals to send TNS out of the competition.

TNS head coach Craig Harrison said: "We’ve had a couple of poor results, not particularly bad performances but poor results.

“I thought today was really good. From the first whistle the lads showed their intensity, showed their hard work, the desire, the hunger, and also played some really good stuff.“With the ball we were good, without the ball the lads worked so hard to recover the ball back. They’ve ran hard tonight.

“We’re a very good footballing team, but we might need to just run a little bit harder and run a little bit further just to keep that intensity for the whole 90 odd minutes."

