Riders turn out in their numbers

Competitors went off on the four lap course consisting of mud, streams and rocks with the weather making the conditions difficult.

In the hotly contested Intermediate class, South Wales visitor Jason Galvin pipped Cemmaes Road’s Meilyr Evans by two marks, while Old Radnor’s Marvin Brookes took the youth intermediate win with his father Scott Brookes winning the Clubman class on 20 marks.

Rounding out the other places in the clubman class saw second and third places being decided by a tiebreaker with Keiran Heycock getting the nod from Bryncrug’s Ian Jewell.

In the Pre 65 class, Bishops Castle’s Clayton Rowson with his 500cc Ariel pipped Kevin Ellis on his 250cc Triumph, with Llandrindod Wells’ motorcycle dealer, Steven Plain winning the clubman twinshock class on his Yamaha.