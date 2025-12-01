Powys pair scoop rally success

Price who hails from Machynlleth and co-driver Furniss, from Llanfyllin, won the five day rally in their Ford Escort having set eleven fastest stage times.

They also bounce back from a puncture at one stage, to win what is known as Britain's most gruelling gravel stage rally.

Kicking off in Carmarthen, they had a 17 second lead after stage one, before spinning on an icy bend at Sweet Lamb.

However, they recovered with the Powys pair winning on the five day by an impressive two minutes and 39 seconds.