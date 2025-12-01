Penrhyn off the mark in style

The Roosters had failed to win any of their first 12 games and sat bottom with just three points.

But they stunned sixth placed Buckley Town in Ceredigion - with Rhydian Davies opening the scoring mid way through the first half.

A flash point a minute later saw the visitors lose Ben Guest to a straight red card, with Ifan Burrell then doubling the lead just before the break.

Dan Owen made it three just after the interval and it looked as though the Roosters were well on their way to a victory.

Then they did wrap it all up with three goals in the space of three minutes in the final quarter of the game.

John James made it four, with Phillips and Owen both scoring again within seconds of each other to complete a resounding first win of the season.

Elsewhere, Caersws' clash with Ruthin Town was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.