Officials forced to defend 'leaked' Welsh Cup draw

The official draw with the competition took place late last week - however a copy of the fixtures for the fourth round draw appeared on social media 48 hours before the official announcement.

A number of the fixtures that were leaked were in fact correct.

The Football Association of Wales has held pre-recorded draws for a number of seasons - with an 'as live' show then streamed on their platforms.

However, clubs and fans were not aware of the format and one club have taken aim at the FAW.

Top flight side Flint Town United said they were 'appalled' by the speculation over the draw earlier in the week, with fixtures then being corrected.

They are the highest ranked side left in the competition and face league rivals Penybont.

Following the same process for all its national cup competitions, the FAW says the pre-recording "allows all draws…to be given an equal platform from the earliest qualifying rounds to the semi-finals" with the result that "high quality production elements can be added to provide the best viewing experience".



In response to critics, the FAW has said it will investigate the leaking of the fixtures, of which some were correct draws.

However, it has defend the process in which it conducts its draws, which involves and independent presenter and external guests.

The association has said costs and resources restrict their ability to conduct fully live draws, and it is something that isn't unique to Wales and has happened in other associations.

An FAW statement continued: "This allows graphics, draw recaps and video packages telling stories from clubs across the country in addition to all clubs get to see their name drawn out of the bowl.

"On this occasion, the draw has disappointingly been leaked ahead of its broadcast, which has undermined the excitement of what was an interesting draw with the remaining teams.

"Once a draw is complete, ties are shared under a strict embargo to a small number of parties to aid with logistical planning. With this embargo being broken, the FAW is investigating this matter in an attempt to understand how this has occurred."

The next round of the competition sees no side from the Mid Wales region left in - with The New Saints knocked out following their defeat against Cardiff Met, while Penrhyncoch also bowed out recently following a loss to top flight Caernarfon Town.

A number of lower league cups are left in the competition with one of the top ties seeing Porthmadog take on Rhyl in a big North Wales derby.