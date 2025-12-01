Llani win penalty shootout thriller against Crosses

Lewis Birch's early goal for Crosses was cancelled out midway through the first half by Llani's Will Denham.

It was Denham who bagged his second of the game early in the second period with Ben Simms late equalising for the visitors.

Neither side could find a winner in normal time with the game going to spot kicks.

Llani were accomplished from the spot scoring all five penalties with Isaac Dawson's miss proving to be the difference.

Elsewhere, two games took place in the Emrys Morgan Cup with Felinfach beating Tregaron Turfs 3-2 - while Welshpool Town were beaten 1-0 at home against Flostrasol.

The winner came in the first half - with striker Richard Litchfield missing a 95th minute penalty for the Lilywhites that would have sent the game to penalties.

In the MMP Central Wales League North - just one game went ahead as Llanfyllin Town and Waterloo Rovers played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Waterloo came back from two goals down to level before Will Davies put Town back ahead.

Both sides then had players sent off in a frantic finish before Adam Gough came off the bench to score a 93rd minute equaliser.