Leonard launches stinging attack on Newtown players after Guilsfield defeat

The in form Robins were behind after just nine minutes when Callum Bromley put the hosts in front.

Jamie Hyne equalised just after the break but the winner came just after the hour from Adam Hailes.

And the Guils had to play the last 20 minutes with ten men when Sam Flory was sent off - but still looked the better side in the closing stages.

Leonard tore into his players after the game - labelling them an embarrassment to the club.

He said: "It is tough to lose any game like that.

"They deserved the win, I told the lads what to expect and we were second best, apart from two or three lads no one has won their individual battles.

"You could see in the first 20 minutes, they ran harder, covered more ground. They've not played for three weeks before hand, it is embarrassing.

"We've trained twice this week and played games and been doing well. But I've just asked them, can they only play on a 3G pitch?

"At Buckley away we were embarrassing and this was embarrassing. It was for me personally, for the club, and that is not being disrespectful to Guilsfield, concentrating on us, it is not good enough.

"Their budget is probably three times less than ours. The lads will expect t get paid on Monday and they don't deserve it.

"If I go to work and do half a job I'm not getting paid. It is not good enough, Guilsfield showed what you get if you fight for each other.

"We were toothless at times. They were a good team, full credit, but they've embarrassed me, themselves and the club, it is not good enough."