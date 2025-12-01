Captain strikes again as Knighton win seven goal thriller

With the Denbighshire leaders not in action with their clash against Kerry being called off - Knighton had the chance to close the gap at the top to just five points.

They were on the road at strugglers Llanfair United - who had won just four times all season and had not won in the league since mid October.

Most of the goals were scored in the first half - with the opener coming for the Railwaymen courtesy of former Guilsfield and Caersws striker Josh Astley.

He scored after 17 minutes but the joy for the home side was very much short lived as it took just four minutes for Ryan Jones to level it up.

Straight from the restart the Radnorshire visitors had turned it around and it was in form veteran striker Luke Boundford, with the Town captain netting his 12th league goal of the campaign.

Nyasha Mwamuka then had Llanfair back on level terms in what was a thrilling opening hour to the game.

But the visitors were back in front by the break thanks to a Callum Stead strike four minutes before half time.

And on the hour mark the game looked all but done when Tom Wozencraft made it four.

Tomos Jones did pull one back five minutes from the end but it was too late to mount a comeback.

Builth Wells' home clash with Corwen was called off due to a waterlogged pitch - while Cefn Albion went down 3-2 at home to Penycae.

Elsewhere, Llangollen Town beat Lex XI 4-1 in a big battle at the foot of the table.

Llanrhaeadr's winning run came to an end as they were narrowly beaten at home against Bow Street.

Mike Barton's side had only lost once in the league since mid August heading into the game - with the Waterfallmen putting together a five match winning run.

And they looked like they were on the way to a sixth straight victory in Montgomeryshire - as Billy Clarke netted the opener after just 12 minutes.

However, Rhys Hughes levelled it up for the visitors before half time.

And the winner arrived just before the hour mark in the game as Courtney Perkins found the net to bring the home side's winning run to an end.

In the other game Llandrindod Wells were beaten 3-1 at Rhos Aelwyd, despite Ruben Edwards having given them an early lead.

Rhos levelled before the break before two further second half goals secured the win.