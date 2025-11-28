Albion's away-day triumph brings an end to Radnor's recent run

The Goats made a positive start to the match as Isaac Price raced into the Cefn Albion penalty area in the second minute, but was beaten to the ball by a well-timed challenge by keeper Mark Richards.

The Wrexham club responded three minutes later when Thomas Broadhurst drove towards the hosts' penalty area, but pulled his ensuing effort wide of the target.

Alex Williams fired wide of the far post before Alfie Hardwick diverted a Joey Price cross from the right wide of goal, but his blushes were spared by an offside flag.

Albion thought that they had broken the deadlock three minutes later courtesy of Williams' close-range finish, but his strike was ruled out for offside.

The visitors finally opened the scoring after 25 minutes when Broadhurst neatly converted a cross from Owen Payne.

The Goats were second best at home Pictures: Stuart Townsend

Dion Gibbins' effort from an Albion corner was blocked before Hardwick performed a well-timed challenge to deny Kien Morris.

Payne struck an effort wide of the target from another corner before Ieuan Price ran on to a through ball in the 40th minute, but was denied by Richards.

Cefn Albion doubled their advantage three minutes before the interval when Williams netted from a Broadhurst cross from out on the right with a neatly-finished volley at the far post.

The visitors did not seem to be content with their two-goal advantage as they looked to push for further goals after half-time.

Broadhurst pulled an effort wide of the target after latching on to a 50th-minute through ball before the visitors had penalty appeals turned down by referee Rhodri Morgan after they believed Kien Morris was upended having broken into the penalty area.

Matt Croose saw his header turned over the crossbar by Williams before Adam Jones saved a low 20-yard free-kick from Calum Butler.

Cefn Albion claimed the spoils at The Bypass

Lewis Morris fired wide from the edge of the penalty area in the 57th minute before the Wrexham outfit completed the scoring two minutes later when Butler was picked out in space in the penalty area by Payne to finish past Jones on the volley.

Albion thought they had added a fourth goal in the 66th minute, but Broadhurst's goal was ruled out for offside.

Joey Price latched on to a Geraint Lloyd pass less than 60 seconds later, but his attempted lob over Williams landed on the wrong side of the crossbar.

Price drove into the penalty area in the 73rd minute, but struck his effort wide before Williams made a brave save to deny Morris.

Cian Bufton went close with a 25-yard effort two minutes later after a corner was partially cleared by the Albion defence.

Joey Price's 25-yard effort was deflected for an 87th-minute corner before Williams' close-range effort was cleared off the line from a corner at the opposite end three minutes later.

The Goats were looking to bounce back when they travelled to border rivals Knighton Town in the Aspidistra Radnorshire Cup on Wednesday evening before visiting Dolgellau Athletic in their next league outing on the weekend.