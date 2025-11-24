Wales in four more call ups for clash

Steve Tandy has called upon Ospreys lock James Ratti, uncapped prop Garyn Phillips, Scarlets wing Ellis Mee and Cardiff hooker Evan Lloyd for his revised 30 man squad for the clash.

Wales are without Cardiff hooker Liam Belcher following a neck injury he sustained in Wales 52-26 defeat to New Zealand last week.

The final autumn international has posed some selection problems for Wales.

Tandy is only able to select players based in Wales - because the match is scheduled to take place outside World Rugby's international window.

It means Wales will have lost 13 players who have returned to their clubs in England of France this week.

Those include Montpellier lock Adam Beard as well as Rhys Carre, Olly Cracknell, Archie Griffin, Nicky Smith, Dafydd Jenkins, Freddie Thomas, Tomos Williams, Jarrod Evans, Louie Hennessey, Max Llewellyn, Nick Tompkins and Louis Rees-Zammit, who are all based in England.

Scarlets' Joe Hwakins has backed the deputies to step up, stating: "You've always got to be ready and a chance can always come earlier sometimes due to injuries.

"The boys have been training hard and I'm pretty confident anyone who does come in can do a good job next weekend."