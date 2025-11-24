Sws set for big league clash
It is the battle of the strugglers on Saturday in the Cymru North - as Caersws look to continue their recovery from their poor early season form.
The Bluebirds were not in action in the cup last week as their Central Wales FA Cup clash - but their return to the league calendar with a huge clash against Ruthin Town.
Craig Williams' side have won just twice in the league all season - and currently sit four places off the bottom the table.
However, they did pick up a victory in their last game to climb away from the bottom two - and could take another leap up the table this weekend.
They take on a Ruthin Town side who they are level on nine points with.
The North Wales side have lost four on the bounce - and have recently instilled former Bala Town boss Colin Caton as their new boss in a bid to pull away from the drop zone.
Elsewhere, Penrhyncoch's search for a first league win is now into its 13th game - as they welcome Buckley Town this weekend.