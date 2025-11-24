Shropshire Star
Sws set for big league clash

It is the battle of the strugglers on Saturday in the Cymru North - as Caersws look to continue their recovery from their poor early season form.

Published

The Bluebirds were not in action in the cup last week as their Central Wales FA Cup clash - but their return to the league calendar with a huge clash against Ruthin Town.

Craig Williams' side have won just twice in the league all season - and currently sit four places off the bottom the table.

However, they did pick up a victory in their last game to climb away from the bottom two - and could take another leap up the table this weekend.

They take on a Ruthin Town side who they are level on nine points with.

The North Wales side have lost four on the bounce - and have recently instilled former Bala Town boss Colin Caton as their new boss in a bid to pull away from the drop zone.

Elsewhere, Penrhyncoch's search for a first league win is now into its 13th game - as they welcome Buckley Town this weekend.