Sws set for big league clash

The Bluebirds were not in action in the cup last week as their Central Wales FA Cup clash - but their return to the league calendar with a huge clash against Ruthin Town.

Craig Williams' side have won just twice in the league all season - and currently sit four places off the bottom the table.

However, they did pick up a victory in their last game to climb away from the bottom two - and could take another leap up the table this weekend.

They take on a Ruthin Town side who they are level on nine points with.

The North Wales side have lost four on the bounce - and have recently instilled former Bala Town boss Colin Caton as their new boss in a bid to pull away from the drop zone.

Elsewhere, Penrhyncoch's search for a first league win is now into its 13th game - as they welcome Buckley Town this weekend.