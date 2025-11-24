Saints bow out but Welsh Cup set for special season

The Saints suffered their second defeat in recent weeks to Cardiff Met on Friday night - as they bowed out at the last 32 stage.

For the Mid Wales region, they will now have no clubs in the last 16 of the competition, with Cymru North side Penrhyncoch bowing out in a battling display on the road at Cymru Premier side Caernarfon Town.

They were undone by two former Newtown players - as Josh Lock netted a hat-trick while Dom Smith also got himself on the scoresheet.

The Saints bowing out means it all looks set to be a special season for the competition.

No club left in the Welsh Cup has won it for the last 23 years - and only two of the sides still in it, Barry Town United and Flint Town United, have previously lifted the cup in their history.



