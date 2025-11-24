Newtown make it light work to reach last four

The Robins were taking a break from league action - and looking to advance in a competition that they have only returned to this year following relegation from the Cymru Premier.

They last won the competition in 1993 and look to be firm favourites after their latest outing.

It was always likely to be a game dominated by Newtown - despite the Robins making a number of changes as Nathan Leonard handed a number of his young players some much needed minutes.

The game was virtually wrapped up by half time - as they raced into a four goal advantage at the break with three further goals coming in the second half.

It took all of eight minutes for the Robin to go in front as Torry slotted home to hand them the lead.

Within 17 minutes it was two as Charlie Smith's ball into the box was fumbled by the visiting goalkeeper - and in form Louis Jacobs was on hand to sterr the ball home.

It was one way traffic but it took until three minutes before half time for the third to come.

Harri Howells won a free kick on the edge of the area with Jacobs dispatching the set piece to make it three.

Then minutes before the break they had added another as Cuba Cline's perfectly waited through ball found captain Jamie Hyde and he slid the ball past the goalkeeper.

The second half was much of the same as Torry bagged his second with a smart finish from the edge of the box - with his first senior hat-trick coming ten minutes later.

Jacobs beat his man down the flank and squared for Torry to tap home and make it six.

The seventh then arrived three minutes from the end of normal time as substitute Tom Jones drove at the full back before cutting inside and firing home.

In truth it could have been a lot more with the Robins going close on a number of occasions - but the thumping win sees them into the last four of the competition.

Manager Leonard hailed his young players and believes his side have 'turned a corner' in recent weeks with their sparkling form.

He said: "It was a really professional performance, I thought apart from the first five minutes we controlled it.

"It can get sloppy in these types of games but they didn't have too many chances and the lads did well.

"We controlled it from the start, Mike Jones didn't have a save to make. They were a threat on the break but we limited them to one or two corners and it was a good performance from the young lads.

"I love working with these young lads, we've got second year lads who have done well and they are the ones we want at the club next year or going out on loan to aid their development.

"We want to keep as many of them around as we can next season, and hopefully that is when they will be ready for Cymru Premier football, because we want to be back their next season."