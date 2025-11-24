Newtown boss relishing Guilsfield return as Robins look to continue form

The Robins took a break from the league as they faced opposition from three leagues below in the Central Wales FA Senior Cup on Saturday.

The Robins made light work of the MMP Central Wales League side as they ran out 7-0 winners - having led by four goals at the break.

The game saw Leonard hand starts and minutes to a number of his young players - but the full focus is back on the league this week and for the Newtown boss it will be an emotional return to Clos Mytton.

After two spells with the Villagers, where he helped the club finish in the top four, he departed to become Newtown's number two, before returning as manager in the summer.

He said: "I can't wait, I'm looking forward to going back. I've got lots of good friends there, there are good people at the club, the players and the staff, the committee and I have lots of fond memories there.

"I wouldn't be stood here and have this job if it it wasn't for Guilsfield and the opportunity they gave me.

"I had several great years there.

"They are doing really well, they are a strong, organised outfit with a good manager and a good team and we going to have to be right at it if we want to get something out of it.

"They have good attacking players, Sam Flory the big number nine is a top player and Iwan Matthews is always a threat.

"I know what to expect and it is about making sure the players to doo. There will be a big crowd and it is not an easy task at all."