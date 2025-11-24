Monty go top as Ffraid climb up to third in Central Wales League

With leaders Carno not in action in the league - Monty took the chance to go level on points at the summit and they now lead the standings on goal difference.

It was a simple afternoon for them with all the damage done in the first half.

Jack Williams handed them the lead after 15 minutes - before Tom Halliday made it two just ten minutes before half time.

Williams second then came two minutes later - with the win secured by half time.

Elsewhere, Llansantffraid Village are up into third as they made it five matches unbeaten with a 3-0 victory over Tywyn - as they leapfrogged the Seasiders in the table.

Spaniard Hagi Drammeh put them into the lead at Treflan just before the half hour mark - and their lead was doubled just after the break when Alfie Herd fired home.

And the win was all secured later in the half with Delcio Jaime Neto found the net.

Forden United were in the goals as they fired seven past a sorry Dyffryn Banw side to climb up to seventh.

Spencer Roberts and Jake O'Donnell had them two up inside 20 minutes - with O'Donnell netting his second before half time.

Dillon Gill got in on the action just after the break before striker O'Donnell's hat-trick came just after the hour mark.

Banw did pull one back but there were more goals to come for the hosts as Jack Pryce and Darryl Jones added number six and seven in second half stoppage time.

Welshpool Town continued their climb after poor early season form - thanks to a 4-1 victory over Abermule.

They were in front in a matter of seconds with Oliver Davies firing home - and that started a dominant first period that saw them 3-0 up at half time.

John Lloyd and Ejiah Richards scored before the half hour mark and it looked like they had all but sealed the points.

Jake Baker then made it four as they cruised to victory - with Keane Marks grabbing a consolation for Abermule.

Four Crosses' run of three league victories in a row came to an abrupt end as they were beaten 4-1 against Bishops Castle Town.

Isaac Dawson had put the Foxon Maner men in front after just two minutes - with 13 minutes later they found themselves 3-1 down.

Tom Edwards and a Craig Harris double put the hosts in a commanding position before Harris completed his hat-trick and the scoring before half time.