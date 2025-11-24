Llanrhaeadr continue hot form as Knighton clipped

One of the highlights of the weekend came at Llanrhaeadr, as Mike Barton's side continued their resurgence thanks to a 4-2 victory over local rivals Llanrhaeadr.

Their early season poor form following promotion back to the third tier seems to be very much behind them - as they made it five wins on the bounce in the league.

However, it could have been a very different story after the Waterfallmen were stunned in two first half minutes.

Llanfair player boss Karl Seliarts had fired his side into the lead just after the half hour mark from the penalty spot - and two minutes later he doubled his tally and his side's advantage.

Billy Clarke provided a quick response as he reduced the arrears heading into the break.

It took just six minutes of the second half for Barton's side to level it up thanks to Evan Roberts' strike.

And they were in front 23 minutes from time when striker Will Roberts-Morris made it 3-2 - before Llanfair's job was made even harder as they were reduced to ten men.

The game was then all wrapped up with Roberts-Morris' second with Llanrhaeadr now up into the top six.

The lead at the top of the table has been extended with leaders Llanuwchllyn beating Corwen 3-0 - a result that coincided with second placed Knighton Town dropping points at home to Rhos Aelwyd.

Knighton, who have lost just once all season - were in front against the Wrexham based side thanks to Callum Stead's 25th minute strike.

But they were pegged back just minutes before half time defender Sam Baldam fired the visitors level.

And within 14 minutes of the second half restart the game had flipped on its head as Evan Davies put the visitors on course for a victory.

However Knighton skipper Adam Worton found the net 22 minutes from time - and earned his side a point, a result that sees them now eight points behind the leaders.

The goals flowed for Bow Street - as they put strugglers Llangollen Town to the sword with a 5-2 victory in Ceredigion.

The game was level at the break with goals from Meuryn Hughes and Louie Middlehurst cancelling out goals from Bow's Harvey Matthews and Rob Hughes.

It was then all Bow Street in the half as Courtney Perkins netted a double to take the game away from the visitors - before Hughes added his second.

Elsewhere, Kerry made it back to back victories wit a 4-1 win over basement side Lex XI.

Steffan Rogers and George Clarke put Kerry two up before Lexi pulled one back. Second half strikes from captain Barry Bellis and Ian Probert took the game away from the home side.

And Builth Wells were on the wrong end in a five goal thriller away at Penycae.

Builth are hovering near the drop zone - and after just two points off the foot of the table.

Jamie Evans had given the Bulls the lead in the game before Penycae had turned it all around by half time.

Zac Davies then netted his second of the game in second half stoppage time to secure the win - with Evans grabbing a late consolation for the strugglers.