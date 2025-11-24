Evans heading to Saudi showpiece

Evans is going up against his team drivers Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanperä, as they face off to scoop the crown with their Toyota team having yet again dominated the competition.

Evans is in the box seat as he looks to pick up what would be his first ever world title - having come second on a number of occasions.

He and co-driver Scott Martin lead the standings following a consistent campaign - having finished inside the top six in every event so far.

His season has included two wins and six podiums, with four successive second places in his last four events.

Ahead of the season finale, Evans told the Cambrian News: "We go to Saudi Arabia knowing that everything is still to play for and very open in the championship.

“Seb is a tough opponent and performing at a really high level, and Kalle cannot be counted out at this stage either.

“Nobody really knows what to expect from this event.

“None of the drivers have done it before and many of the stages are completely new anyway, so it’s basically a clean sheet for all of us."