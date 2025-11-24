Derby clash off as Llandrindod advance

Bad weather put paid to a potentially tasty Mid Wales derby clash in the latest round of the Central Wales FA Cup.

Guilsfield and Caersws were set to do battle in the competition - with the Guils looking to continue their good league form, while the Bluebirds were aiming to bolster their poor league form.

But due to recent wet conditions the pitch was deemed unplayable.

Elsewhere, Llandrindod Wells survived a scare as they beat Central Wales League North side Barmouth thanks to a strike from Arwyn Walby in first half stoppage time.