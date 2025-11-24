Davies takes fifth para title

Davies, who hails from Brecon, secured his fifth title by beating Federico Falco 3-1 in the men's class one final.

Elsewhere, fellow Mid Wales athletic Grace Williams was in the medals as she took home a silver medal while Tom Matthews, Chris Ryan, Martin Perry, Theo Bishop, Billy Shilton and Fliss Pickard all secured bronze medals.

For Davies, it was another medal in his cabinet and he said: "It feels pretty good to be European champion again.

"It's taken a lot to get to this stage to try and perform again at the top level.

"I don't think I've ever lost in the group and won gold before so to lose to Falco in the group and then beat him in the final when it was most important, I'm really chuffed."

Elsewhere, day four of the championships also saw Bly Twomey win her first major title.

The 15-year-old from Brighton beat defending World and European champion Kubra Korkut 3-0 in the women's class seven singles.