Craig Harrison 'hurting' after late show denies TNS treble chance

First two weeks on from the Saints' shipping two late goals and losing 3-2 at home to the Archers- they had a chance to enact a bit of revenge on their league rivals on Friday.

And it looked as though they were well on the way to doing that, as they took the lead through Jack Bodenham having gone close on a number of occasions.

However the game turned around in the space of five minutes late on - as first Ryan Reynolds set Jasper Payne up to equalise for Ryan Jenkins' side.

And then a minute into stoppage time - Matthew Chubb popped up to hand his side the win and dump out the Saints.

The Saints boss was critical of his side's defending - like he was in the league game where he labelling their defensive display 'embarrassing'.

He said: "We are out because we didn't defend our box, that is the top and bottom of of it.

"The goal has come from a second phase of a corner, someone has not done their job properly and marked the man they were specifically tasked to mark before the game.

"The second one is a good bit of play by them but poor defending, they have created a bit of space but we have not stayed with out man, and the last five or ten minutes was sloppy.

"Do we think we have won it already? I am bitterly disappointed but here we are.

"It massively does hurt, you don't understand how much it hurts me and I am sure it hurts the players aswell.

"It is bitterly disappointing but we dust ourselves down and get on with it, we have a big game next week against Caernarfon and then a League Cup semi final after that and we have to move on quickly."

Elsewhere in the game, the Saints though they had won a penalty when Danny Davies went down in the box. But not only was a spot kick not given, the defender was booked for diving too.

Harrison added: "I do think we should have had a stonewall penalty.

"The referee was wrong, he booked Danny Davies and he was 100 per cent guessing, and you cannot guess.

"It may not be a penalty but you cannot say it was a dive. We've watched it back and it was a penalty and not a dive."