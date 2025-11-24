All eyes on cup for Bulls
Builth Wells are gearing up for their shot at the WRU Division One Cup - with all preparations leading to their clash against Dowlais next week.
Published
The Bulls have been without a game since their WRU Division One West Central defeat against Nantyffyllon RFC in early November - a result that leaves them sitting eighth in the table.
They are not in league action this coming weeks - as they look to their big cup clash against a Dowlais side who are sixth in the League 1 East, having won three of their six games so far this season.