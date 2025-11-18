Wales call up duo for New Zealand test

Scarlets centre Roberts returns to the Wales squad having last played for his country in their test defeat on a summer tour of Japan, while Ospreys tight head prop Warren, has previously been called up to this year's Six Nations but is yet to make an appearance.

It comes after Wales ended their ten match losing streak last week at the Principality Stadium against Japan.

Wales were trailing going into the latter stages of the game - but Harlequins fly half Jarrod Evans stayed cool to convert a last gasp penalty and give Wales a 24-23 victory.

After the game head coach Steve Tandy admitted he could not look as Evans converted the winning penalty to end a dreadful run of results.

They now face New Zealand before another huge clash against World Champions South Africa in their final autumn international - a game which falls outside of World Rugby's test window, meaning they will be without players based outside of Wales.