Mixed fortunes for the defending league champions Penybont United

The defending champions were beaten 5-1 at leaders Ross Juniors before responding in style to thump Tenbury United 12-0 at The Racecourse.

The Polecats went behind early at the Ross-on-Wye Sports Centre when Jess Brain forced the ball over the line from close-range following a third-minute corner.

Penybont United goalkeeper Katie Christopher made a smart save within two minutes of the restart when Anna Craig broke free into the penalty area before Maisie Tucker fired a low shot across the face of goal in the sixth minute following a good passage of play by the hosts.

Ross Juniors doubled their lead three minutes later when Hannah Jenkins was played through on goal before composing herself to slide the ball past Christopher.

Kate Phillips' 11th-minute effort from the edge of the penalty area was deflected over the crossbar before Craig's chip over Christoper came back off the crossbar.

Penybont United try to close down a Ross Juniors shot

The Polecats custodian had to make a smart save to deny Jenkins in the 16th minute before Penybont United forward Cathy Harris chased a hopeful through ball two minutes later, but was beaten to it by a pair of opposition defenders.

Craig was unable to keep her 21st-minute effort under the crossbar from 12 yards before Christopher denied Brain eight minutes later.

Brodi Griffiths struck a half-volley wide of the target before Christopher turned over a first-time effort from Jenkins over the crossbar when the ball was pulled back into her path.

Ross Juniors added a third goal two minutes before the interval when Craig guided the ball past Christopher following some good approach play around the edge of the penalty area.

The Polecats' management team of Phil Davies and Kay Powell would have been disappointed to be trailing 3-0 at the interval but fully aware they were facing opponents nearly nine goals per game.

Penybont United lost 5-1 to Ross Pictures: Stuart Townsend

Penybont United looked to respond within two minutes of the restart when Sophie Hopkins fired narrowly over the crossbar from 25 yards before Lauren Bradford was unable to keep her half-volley on target after a 49th-minute corner was only partially cleared by the hosts.

However, it was the south Herefordshire club who extended their lead in their next attack when Jenkins ran on to a through-ball before finishing past Christopher.

The Polecats attempted to strike back from the restart as Harris chased a through ball but was denied by the Ross Juniors goalkeeper.

The home custodian has to be alert to beat Harris to the ball in the 65th minute before it was the turn of Christopher to make a brave save to deny Brain five minutes later when she raced through on goal.

The Radnorshire club were finally rewarded for their efforts in the 75th minute when Harris turned the ball into an empty net with the home custodian out of position.

The Polecats bounced back to win heir next game 12-0

Ross Juniors responded when Jenkins pulled an effort wide of goal after a cross was partially cleared by the Polecats before Jenkins fired wide from the edge of the penalty area.

The hosts completed the scoring in the final minute when Craig ran on to a through-ball to find the back of the net.

Penybont United enjoyed much better fortunes when they returned to The Racecourse the following week and recorded a 12-0 victory over basement club Tenbury United.

Harris (five), Eryn Havey (two), Kasey Scott-Robinson (two), Gemma Bradford, Emily Francis and Katie Christopher found the back of the net for the Radnorshire club, who had led 9-0 at interval following a rampant first-half performance.