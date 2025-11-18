Llan look to make it five on bounce as Knighton eye leaders

The Waterfallmen, who returned to the third tier of Welsh football last season having won the MMP Central Wales League North, endured a struggling start to the season which saw them hovering around the relegation zone.

However, a chance in fortunes in recent weeks has seen them string four wins together and climb up to sixth.

They face a Montgomeryshire derby this weekend as they welcome Llanfair United - and a win could potentially send the home side into the top five.

Elsewhere, fellow new boys Knighton Town will be looking to continue their start to the season and close the gap on leaders Llanwuchllyn to just three points.

To do that they will be hoping Corwen can do them a favour in their all Denbighshire clash with the leaders - while Knighton play host to struggling Rhos Aelwyd.

Elsewhere, Bow Street are at home to second bottom side Llangollen Town - who are only one of two sides without a victory this season.

The other is Lex XI who host Kerry - while Builth Wells have a chance to pull away from the drop zone with a tough trip to Penycae.

And elsewhere, Radnor Valley host Cefn Albion.