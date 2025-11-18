Guilsfield and Caersws set for cup clash

Away from league action - Guilsfield and Caersws will be taking a break as they go head to head for a place in the next round of the competition.

Neither side were in action last week - with Sws' clash against fellow strugglers Penrhyncoch and Guilsfield's trip to Llandudno being called off.

Now they take a break from the league in a competition that they are both one of the favourites to win - being two of the top ranked sides involved.

For the Guils, it is a chance to continue their recent form that has seen them lose just once in normal time in all competitions, since the second league game of the season in August.

Since then they have only lost to Airbus and on penalties in the Welsh Cup.

In the case of Sws, it is a chance to take a break from their league struggles - although they will be buoyed by their victory against Gresford Athletic last time out.

It was just their second win of the campaign - and leaves them four places above the foot of the table.

Elsewhere, Llandrindod Wells take on Barmouth from the MMP Central Wales League North.