Builth suffer latest defeat as storm wipes out cup

In what was the only scheduled fixture in the league across the weekend - it survived the stormy conditions and went ahead at Lant Field.

It had been a tough start to the season for Builth who, are their exploits last season had picked up just eleven points from eleven games heading into the clash.

They were behind on 14 minutes with Aaron Young putting the Ceredigion side in front - who themselves have had an indifferent start to the season, after competing for the title previously.

The lead lasted for all of 12 minutes though as Lee James fired the Bulls back on level terms.

But in first half stoppage time the winner arrived as 17-year-old Osian Morris fired home with the goal turning out to be the difference between the two sides.

The result leaves Builth sitting third bottom of the table - although their is a significant eight point buffer to the bottom two.

Elsewhere, all the other sides in the division saw their league cup ties called off due to the weather.