Saints eyeing another Welsh Cup after return to winning ways

The Saints were beaten by the Archers in their last home game - with former striker Adam Roscrow bagging a late winner at Park Hall.

The two sides meet again on Friday night in the Welsh Cup last 32 - and it comes after the Saints bounced back from that defeat with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Flint Town United.

Assistant boss Seargeant, who was on the touchline without manager Craig Harrison, who is serving a suspension, was delighted with the response of his players after their defeat the previous week.

And he explained how attention is now on the Welsh Cup - with plenty of the Saints' players determined to add to their medal tallies.

He said: "The lads were top drawer, it wasn't a complete performance but we nulified the problems that they caused us from the last time we played them at our place, which was an end to end game.

"We stopped that tonight and were clinical, organised and professional on what was a very, very horrible night in the storm.

"We saw the weather coming here and in the warm up, and we had to be switched on because they have a real threat from set plays.

"But the lads were great. I think Craig (Harrison) saw the forecast before he got suspended, so he is nice and warm in the stands! The lads were different class.

"Now it is the Welsh Cup and it means a lot to us all.

"I think I have got ten of them, and it speaks for itself, the lads have a lot of Welsh Cups in the dressing room.

"We know it is a great day out at the end of the season, and we played Cardiff in it last year and won.

"It is not really about last weeks performance, it is more about the cup and it is ours."

The Saints travel to Cardiff on Friday - with four other three other ties taking place that night, as second tier Cambrian United look to cause an upset against Penybont, while Llandudno are also eyeing a scalp against Connah's Quay Nomads.

The Saints are one of only two sides from the region remaining in the last 32.

The other is Ceredigion side Dolgellau of the Ardal North East League - who will be looking to book a place in the last 16 as they welcome Cymru South side Caerau Ely.