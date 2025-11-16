Robins close gap in two top but hit with stoppage time goal

In one of the only games in the league that survived Storm Claudia - Newtown were looking to gain ground on the leaders and potentially move just two points behind the leaders Llandudno.

It was a tight first half affair between the Wellmen and Nathan Leonard's side - with the Robins defence doing a good job of keeping top forwards Jamie Breese and Craig Lindfield quiet.

They were dealt a blow at the break though as they lost experienced defender Kieran Mills-Evans, with Tomos Jones also having to leave the field.

But they rallied and went ahead just seven minutes into the second half.

Substitute Jamie Hyne set up Louis Jacobs and he followed up his brace last week as he fired home to put the Robins ahead.

They were soon pegged back though as JoJo Harries, playing through an injury and filling in at centre half due to injuries, turned through his own net.

But it was the Robins who pushed forward once again and 13 minutes from the end of normal time they went ahead.

A corner from the right dropped kindly for Hyne to poke home and but the home side back ahead.

And it looked like it was going to stay that way, as the makeshift back four defended everything, until the 96th minute.

With virtually the last kick of the game, James Stead fired a ball into the box and Sullivan rose highest to head past Dave Jones.

It was a blow for Newtown, and defender Steff Jones insists it was a painful feeling inside the Robins' dressing room after.

And he did take a swipe at the referee, believing there was a foul in the build-up to the winning goal.

He said: "It is incredible painful, the whole game we worked so hard and won our battles and it was 2-1 with two minutes to go and they go and score from a set piece.

"I don't want to say anything because I'll get in trouble, but there were a few fouls out there.

"It is a painful feeling, but we played well at times and there are positives and we could have scored a third.

"We dealt with their frontline, we know how good they are but restricted them to two or so chances and minimised their threat.

"It was one of the best of the season, you can see the improvements and a win today would have topped off a good run after a difficult period before that.

"We are a bit naïve at times, and need to sharpen up in certain scenarios but you can see the performances are coming along.

"There is not much in the top four, there are four good sides up there.

"Airbus nicked a point at Holywell, they did it here, it is crazy and anything can happen, it is a long season."

The Robins have a free midweek now before they welcome four tier side Ffostrasol in the CWFA Senior Cup - which comes ahead of back to back Mid Wales derby games.

On November 29, they travel to Guilsfield before they then welcome Penrhyncoch to Latham Park in early December, who are their only two league games until they face Airbus at home on Boxing Day,