Leonard hails Newtown after late Holywell sucker punch

Nathan Leonard hailed Newtown's point against former Cymru North champions Holywell Town as one of their best of the season - despite conceding an equaliser with the last kick of the game.

Leonard's side were hunting a fifth straight win in the league - as they welcomed John Haseldin's side to Latham Park - with the Wellmen sitting just a point ahead of the Robins in the table.

It was a goalless first period - before Louis Jacobs found the breakthrough just seven minutes into the second half.

A JoJo Harries own goal evened it up - before substitute Jamie Hyne edged the home side back in front.

And it looked like they had done enough - but Danny Sullivan headed home for the visitors with the last kick of the game to rescue a late point.

"It was a really good display, lots of positives and I thought it was our best game for a long time, certainly against the top three," said Leonard.

"I thought we deserved the win I think, just about.

"It was a really good game against really good opposition, we had a lot of final third entries and we should have scored a third.

"It was a bit of a sucker punch there at the end with the last kick of the game.

"We have to hold it in the corner a bit better, I thought we should have got a third and then perhaps that doesn't happen there at the end.

"We dealt with their threats well, we lost players but they have two top class strikers and they did not have a one one one, we restricted them to crosses into the box.

"Overall tremendous, now if we can win the next three games then it is a point gained, but we have to win the next three."