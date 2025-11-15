Storm Claudia wipes out most of Mid Wales football

Most games in the Cymru Premier survived - but only a handful of games took place in the second tier.

Elsewhere, all fixtures due to take place in the Ardal North League Cup involving sides from the region were called off.

All of the Central Wales League calendar was also off - while only Builth Wells' clash with Dolgellau was the only game in the Ardal North East League and that did take place - with the Bulls going down 2-1.