Saints return to winning ways at Flint

A week on from their manager Craig Harrison labelling some of the Saints' defending as embarrassing in a 3-2 defeat to Cardiff Met at Park Hall - the Saints responded in North Wales.

The defeat the previous week had brought to an end a 13 game winning streak - but against the Silkmen they were comfortable throughout and cantered towards a victory.

In challenging and stormy conditions - the Saints took an 18th minute lead lead with Danny Redmond finding Ben Clarke and he made no mistake to slot past the home keeper.

Just after the half hour mark and it was two - as Jordan Williams shrugged off two defenders and curled the ball home to give the Saints one hand on the three points.

A third arrived just after the break as Williams was in the right place at the right time to capitalise on a misplaced header from Isaac Lee and poke the ball home from the edge of the six yard box.