Penybont are on fire as they put a magnificent seven past Town

United hit top form as they swept aside Llanidloes Town Reserves 7-0 win at The Racecourse.

Phil Ruell opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a low 25-yard free-kick that nestled into the bottom corner of the net.

The lead was doubled five minutes later when Rhys Davies broke into the penalty area and fired into the far corner.

Marshall Jones was forced to save from Connor Walby following a 14th-minute cross on the right before Ruell struck a free-kick straight at the Daffs keeper.

The ball was taken off the foot of Davies when he was just about to shoot on goal from Alwalid Bsais' pull-back prior to Harry Bufton firing an effort wide of the target from nearly 30 yards out.

Louie Francis saw a 25-yard drive fly wide of the target in the 29th minute before Davies's effort from just inside the penalty area was turned behind by Jones for a corner.

The Polecats extended their advantage when home skipper Alphie Stonefield eventually forced the ball over the line from a 33rd -minute corner.

Penybont's Logan Evans pounces to turn the loose ball home

The Daffs attempted to respond when Callum Jones' 25-yard effort was headed behind by a home defender.

The hosts came close to extending their lead in first-half stoppage-time, but Walby diverted a low cross from out on the right flank wide of Jones' goal.

The Polecats nearly increased their lead in the opening minute of the second-half when Logan Evans was played in on goal by Davies, but he directed his effort wide of goal before striking an upright from a tight angle less than 60 seconds later.

Walby saw a close-range effort parried in the 52nd minute before Davies put the rebound wide.

Davies was denied by Jones five minutes later and Finlay Mason was unable to keep his header underneath the crossbar from the ensuing corner.

The hosts had a goal ruled out in the 61st minute after Davies was deemed to have been in an offside position when the initial free-kick was played into the penalty area.

Penybont eventually netted a fourth goal when Walby's fierce 25-yard drive was parried by Jones, but Evans pounced to turn the loose ball into the net from close-range.

Phil Ruell opened the scoring for Penybont

The Daffs had a rare sight of goal when Mason Thomas headed wide of the target from a 68th minute corner before Evans fired over the crossbar in the Polecats' next attack.

Walby cut inside from out on the left touchline in the 71st minutes, but drilled his effort wide of the far post.

But he was more successful four minutes later when he converted a penalty, awarded by referee Gareth Ratcliffe.

Theo Price's strike was deflected behind for an 84th minute corner before he fired wide of the target two minutes later from 25 yards out.

Stonefield's 88th-minute strike from edge of the penalty was blocked prior to Ruell netting his second of the afternoon less than 60 seconds later with a low 25-yard drive.

The scoring was completed in stoppage-time when Paul McCambridge's cross from out on the right touchline flew over the head of keeper Jones and inside the far post to complete a successful afternoon for the Polecats.