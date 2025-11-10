Nathan Leonard backs Newtown to cause Holywell problems ahead of crunch Cymru North clash

Leonard's side picked up their fourth league win in all competitions on Saturday - as they beat Mold Alexandra 3-1, thanks to a Louis Jacobs double.

Jacobs put the Robins ahead after two minutes and had the visitors 2-0 up at the break - before they were pegged back just after the break.

However a late strike from Findlay Starkey-Jones wrapped up the points for the Robins - with the result seeing them gain ground on the top three after Holywell suffered a defeat at home to Buckley Town.

The Wellmen head to Mid Wales on Saturday and a win for Newtown would see them climb into the top three for the first time since the early weeks of the campaign.

Leonard knows the tough task his side face and has talked up their potent frontline - but believes his side also have the quality to cause Johnny Haseldin's side real problems.

He said: "It will be a really difficult game, I've never had an easy game against Holywell.

"Johnny has them well organised, they are physical, they can mix it up, they are streetwise and they have two very good strikers at this level who everyone would want in their team in Jamie Breese and Craig Lindfield.

"I think I've tried to sign Jamie Breese every summer at every club I have been at because he is a too player, but he has a lot of respect for Holywell and has done well there.

"They are a real handful but if we can deal with them, we know we can hurt them with the attacking threats we have."