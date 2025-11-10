Llanfair scare TNS in cup thriller

The home side were looking to claim a scalp against the top flight side - but early on it looked like it was going to be a routine victory for the Saints as Lexi Jones and Maria Francis-Jones put them two up inside 14 minutes.

Tania Wylde pulled one back and bagged a brace before the break after the Saints had bagged a third.

The Saints went further ahead after the break but Llanfair were not for lying down as Sophie Cook made it 4-3.

Lexie Harrison restored the Saints' two goal buffer - but Wylde bagged her hat-trick with five minutes of normal time remaining as Llanfair pushed for an equaliser.

However it didn't come and it was the Saints who advanced into the last eight.