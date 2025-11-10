Evans lead cut as he bids for rally title
Elfyn Evans has seen his World Rally Championship lead cut to just three points - as he heads into the final event looking to win his first ever title.
The Mid Wales driver from Dolgellau missed out at Rally Japan in the penultimate round of the competition.
He finished finished 11.6 seconds behind his Toyota team-mate Seb Ogier, collecting 25 points, while eight-time world champion Ogier took the maximum 35.
Evans, who is bidding to win his maiden title, said: "I was going to say it's fun but that's a bit of a lie about today," said Evans who is bidding for his maiden world title.
"Overall it's been a fun weekend to try and fight with Seb."