Bulls slip to narrow defeat
Builth Wells have slipped into the bottom three in the WRU Division One West Central - following a narrow defeat on the road at Nantyffyllon.
The Bulls, who had won two of their six matches heading into the clash, put in a spirited performance but came out on the wrong side of a tight 13-10 scoreline.
They did however pick up a bonus point - as they dropped down a place to eighth in the standings.
The Bulls are not in league action now for a month - but travel to Dowlais on December 6 for their WRU Division One Cup clash.