Corries produce a stirring rally to net draw in 10-goal thriller

The visitors opened the scoring when Jamie Hill netted from a fifth-minute free-kick that flew into the top corner of the net.

The Corries looked to respond immediately when Jay Hughes cut inside from out on the left touchline, but could only find Croesyceiliog keeper Josh Winstone with his low drive.

The lead was doubled in the eighth minute by Rhys Brown despite the Corries protesting for a foul on captain Dale Evans in the build-up to be the goal.

The Cwmbran-based outfit nearly added a third goal when a corner was pulled back to Jordan Hill, but he was unable to keep his shot down.

Joel Evans' close-range volley was blocked before the hosts had penalty claims turned down following a challenge on Jamie Williams.

Hughes attempted to lob Winstone in the 25th minute from outside of the penalty area, but the ball landed the wrong side of the crossbar.

Dale Evans' 25 -yard free-kick then hit the side netting.

Action from Brecon Corries' thriller with Croesyceiliog

Croesyceiliog added a third goal in the 31st minute when Brown ran on to a pass from Morgan Devlin and lifted the ball over the advancing Steve Price.

Joel Evans' header was blocked from corner before Zach Duke drove into the penalty area, but was stopped by a well-timed challenge from Paul Keddle.

The visitors extended their advantage five minutes before the break when Brown guided the ball past Price and into the net via an upright to complete a first-half treble.

Croesyceiliog went close to adding a fifth goal in stoppage-time when Jordan Hill struck the upright.

The visitors looked firmly in charge at half-time but the direction of the game changed after the interval.

Joel Evans was unable to keep his header on target from corner before Jordan Hill directed a header wide of goal following a corner to the visitors.

Corries reduced the deficit on the hour mark when the ball was pulled back by Jay Hughes for Joel Evans to sweep into the net.

The hosts should have scored again within two minutes, but Hughes lifted his close-range effort over the crossbar.

Croesyceiliog went close when Brown diverted a cross on to the crossbar.

Joel Evans' effort on goal was blocked following a 71st-minute free-kick before the hosts pulled another goal back when Joel Evans latched on to a through ball from Hughes to slide past the goalkeeper.

The visitors saw a 'goal' ruled out for a foul on Steve Price before the Corries bagged a third goal.

Brecon Corries battled back to draw Pics: Stuart Townsend

Hughes was set free by Kai Saurin and fired the ball into the roof of the net.

Substitute Finlay Daniels went close to levelling the scores when he fired narrowly over the crossbar.

But Corries were were level on 89 minutes. Jamie Hill was dismissed for handling the ball and Dale Evans duly converted the penalty.

There was a further twist to proceedings when Brown fired Croesyceiliog in to a 5-4 lead.

But Corries battled to the final whistle and secured a point in the 102nd minute when substitute Ossian Wiltshire beat Winstone to the ball and found the back of the net to conclude an unforgettable afternoon.