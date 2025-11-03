TNS heading for another title as winning run extended to 12 games

Saints, who remain nine points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier, took control of Saturday’s match in South Wales when Dan Williams and Jordan Williams scored within three minutes just before the half-hour.

Top scorer Williams added to his tally with his second goal of the game early in the second half to make it 3-0 to Craig Harrison’s side.

Haverfordwest then pulled back two goals, including a late second, but TNS saw the game out to add three more points to their total as their impressive run of results continued.

The victory sees the Saints continue with their dominance in the league and it looks very much like they are going to be adding yet another Cymru Premier title to their trophy cabinet - having already pulled clear at the top.

They return to league action on Friday when they face Cardiff Met.