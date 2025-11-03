Newtown character praised as inspired change helps Robins win at Gresford

The Robins went in front in North Wales - with captain Robbie Evans heading home a Tom Jones cross after 26 minutes.

Gresford pegged Newtown back within 12 minutes of the restart in their Friday night game - before the Robins made an inspired substitution.

Louis Jacobs came on just after the hour mark as he made his return from injury - and within ten minutes he had put the Robins ahead with a goal that turned out to be the winner.

Assistant boss Brindley was full of praise for Newtown’s players for getting the job done - and also for Jacobs with a timely goal on his return.

He said: “We started pretty well, I thought we controlled periods within the game and we had chances that could have seen us increase the lead.

“When it stays like that, you are only one set piece or counter attack away from conceding and Gresford have quality in their side.

“I thought we showed good character to come back into the game when we did concede.

“They had a good few chances at the end of the game and did chuck everything at us which you expect, but we defended well when we needed to.

“We were also a threat still on the counter and could have scored more but I think we deserved it, credit to them but we deserved it.

“It was great to have Louis back, he is a great lad and to have him back after Greg Draper’s injury is good because we are light in certain areas.”