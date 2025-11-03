Bulls pick up impressive away win
Builth Wells were back among the points as they picked up a victory over Maesteg Quins in the WRU Division One West Central.
The Bulls were on the road and came back with a 33-12 victory following a strong performance.
The victory was just The Groe's side second of the campaign and sees them climb up one place in the table up to eighth.
They are on the road against this weekend as they head to Nantyffyllon RFC, who sit just one place above them in the table and they are then not in league action until mid December.