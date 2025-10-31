Welshpool keen to finally sample winning feeling

They host a Llangefn side sitting two places above them in the table, but 12 points better off although they have played two games more.

Welshpool have endured a testing start to the campaign having lost all four of their games to date, the latest of which was a 56-5 reverse at home to Pwllheli on October 11.

Cobra sit eighth in the standings having picked up three draws and three wins so far this season.

They make the trip to Colwyn Bay on Saturday looking to bounce back from a 27-5 defeat on home soil to Llandudno in their last outing on October 18.

In Division Two North, second-placed Newtown will be hoping to get their title push on track.

They head to Bro Ffestiniog and will be keen to bounce from their 22-14 loss at home to Mold in their last game - their only defeat of the season to date.

Fourth-placed Machynlleth aims to make home advantage count when they host a Rhyl and District side who sit one place above them in the standings.

Meanwhile, Llanidloes will be hoping to end their search for a first win of the season when they welcome Nant Conwy RFC Athletic.

