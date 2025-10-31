Trefonen boost title hopes with another victory

An entertaining match served up eight goals, with Trefonen emerging 5-3 winners to make it five wins from five outings.

It was United who made a flying start as they raced into a two-goal lead through Ryan Downes and Tyler Houghton.

Cameron Jones then reduced the deficit before half-time before Lewis Stewart levelled the game on 50 minutes.

Houghton then made it 3-2, but a stunning finish from the hosts saw them score three times in the last seven minutes through Olly Evans, Martin Gumbley and Louis Morris.

The victory left Trefonen sitting third, three points behind leaders Berriew, but with two games in hand.

Newcastle United were also in fine form as they put five goals without reply pas visiting Forden United Reserves.

Thomas Bright and Mitchell Palmer both struck before half-time, with Morgan Oakley hitting a double after the break and Bright wrapping up the scoring.

In the day's other clash Llanfechain beat visiting Felindre 2-0.Adam Roberts set them on their way with a seventh-minute strike and the points were sealed 10 minutes from full-time when Abba Salihi netted.

