Polecats put up a fight but it's Pegasus who march through

It was the hosts who had the first genuine sight of goal when Pegasus goalkeeper Molly Eames came out to bravely deny Kathy Harris in the fifth minute.

The action quickly swung to the other end where Emily Morgan pulled an effort wide of goal less than 60 seconds later.

The three-times winners of the trophy opened the scoring in the 11th minute when Rosie Clay curled a 20-yard free-kick around the defensive wall to surprise Polecats keeper Katie Christopher at her near post.

The lead was doubled four minutes later when Morgan found the back of the net from the edge of the penalty area with a deflected strike.

Penybont United couldn't upset visiting Hereford Pegasus

Scarlett Ratcliffe-Perris' 30-yard strike was comfortably saved by Christopher in the 17th minute before Morgan added to her tally four minutes later with a dipping 25 yard half-volley that flew over the head of the Penybont keeper.

Morgan went close to completing her hat-trick, but directed her header wide of the target from a 24th-minute cross into the penalty area before Chloe Wiggill deflected Cleo Tomkinson's cross from the right over the crossbar from close-range.

Morgan's low drive from the edge of the penalty area was kept out by Christopher as the Polecats managed to negotiate the remainder of the first-half without conceding any further goals.

Tomkinson's effort from the edge of the penalty was saved by Christopher in the opening minute after the interval as Pegasus looked to add to their tally.

However, it was Penybont who pulled a goal back in the 52nd minute when Gemma Bradford struck a 25-yard free-kick into the top corner of the net.

That goal appeared to hand the hosts a massive boost as they would go on to enjoy their best spell of the tie in the opening stages of the second-half.

Pegasus had penalty appeals waved away by referee Gareth Ratcliffe following a challenge on Ellie Davies before Bradford went close to scoring again seven minutes later from another free-kick from just outside of the penalty area.

Action from Penybont United's clash with Hereford Pegasus

Emily Francis responded for the Polecats in the 65th minute with a shot that was saved by Eames before Wiggill drove towards goal, but pulled her ensuing effort wide of the target.

Pegasus regained their three-goal buffer in the 74th minute. Wiggill drove towards the penalty area before firing a low shot past Christopher.

Tomkinson was played through on goal seven minutes later, but was denied by the advancing home keeper before having another effort on goal blocked in the 84th minute.

Erin Harvey drove into the Pegasus penalty area moments later, but could only find the side netting before Martha Formby's attempted chip over Christopher was comfortably saved in the 87th minute.

Harris fired an effort wide from the edge of the penalty area two minutes later before the scoring was completed in stoppage-time when Abi Wilson ran on to a well-timed through ball and maintained her composure to finish past Christopher and seal the visitors' place in the draw for the next round of the competition.