Newtown and TNS part of new five year Cymru Premier plan with launch events to take place

For the last 12 months, every current top flight club has been working with the Football Association of Wales, to develop a five year strategy plan that is aligned to the association's 'eight strategic pillars'.

It will make Wales the first nation anywhere in Europe where every top flight club will have a formal, long term strategy connected directly to the national association.

As well as the top flight clubs, Aberystwyth Town and Newtown, who were relegated from the Cymru Premier last season, have also developed five year plans - having started the process last season.

The new strategy is designed to enhance the Welsh domestic game - but to also potentially aid both investment and interest in Welsh football.

The FAW said: "This work helps set the foundation for JD Cymru North and JD Cymru South clubs, who will soon start their process of developing lighter-touch two-to-three-year plans as part of their pathway towards Tier 1.

"These club strategies move beyond football performance, setting out each club’s long-term vision for growth, sustainability, infrastructure and impact. They are a statement of intent that Welsh football is modernising while staying true to its identity, combining authenticity, ambition and investable potential in equal measure.

"To bring the plans to life, each club has produced a public-facing brochure, a concise snapshot of its journey so far, current position and ambitions for the future.

"Designed for a broad audience, from local schools and councils to national sponsors and potential international investors, these brochures show that JD Cymru Premier clubs are not only rooted in their communities but are also looking outward, ready to attract new partners, investment and interest in Welsh football.

"The following launch events will be held to reveal these brochures, with clubs engaging with their local communities by inviting politicians, businesses, media and current/potential sponsors – providing an opportunity to network and build interest in their respective strategies.

"Should you wish to attend any of these events, please look out for information on club websites and social media platforms or contact them directly.

One of the launch events will take place at TNS' Park Hall ground on November 11, from 9.30am to 11am, while Newtown's will take place at Latham Park on the same day, from 7pm to 9pm.

The news of the new strategy for the top clubs in Wales comes after the FAW announced new events called the FAW Football Fforwm are due to take place.

They are a series of nationwide engagement sessions designed to shape the future of the game, and plan a role in the FAW's next strategic plan, which is set to launch in 2026.

The association said: "Working in partnership with the six Area Associations, the FAW is committed to listening to the people who make Welsh football what it is, from players and coaches to volunteers, clubs, and supporters.

These events will provide an open platform to share the progress made so far, present early plans for the future, and gather input on how everyone can take the game forward together."