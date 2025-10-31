Mountain boys are too strong for Penrhyncoch

Still searching for their first league win of the season, Penrhyncoch were hoping to end their winless sequence against Flint Mountain.

But it was the visitors who headed home with the points following a 4-1 success.

The first-half was goalless until the 41st minute when Flint struck the first of three quick-fire goals.

Kieran Owens fired them in front and the visitors wasted little time doubling their advantage with Samuel John striking a minute later.

And, in first-half stoppage time, Owen Cassidy added a third.

Owens bagged his second of the day on 68 minutes with Dion Phillips netting a consolation effort for Penrhyncoch a minute before full time.

The defeat left Penrhyncoch bottom of the table.

Guilsfield battled their way to a 0-0 draw at Caersws despite having Adam Knott sent off on the stroke of half-time.

The Guils are sixth in the standings with Caersws 14th.

Holywell Town climbed to second in the table following a 2-1 win Mold Alexander.

Owen Cordiner gave Mold the lead on 68 minutes but Town hit back through two goals in two minutes from Craig Lindfield to claim the points.

Brickfield Rangers and Gresford Athletic drew 1-1.Paul Johnson struck for Gresford with Andrew Vale levelling for the hosts with six minutes remaining.

