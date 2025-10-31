In-form Llanuwchllyn march on after hitting the goal trail against Town

The unbeaten leaders proved too strong for Knighton Town as they eased to a 6-0 victory.

Dale Davies started the victory charge when he found the net after 14 minutes. And the home side were two to the good by half-time following a strike from Tomos Roberts.

Llanuwchllyn then upped the tempo after the break with Joe Vaughan making it 3-0 and Davies netting again.

Meilir Williams and Gwydion Roberts both struck late on to put the gloss on an emphatic display.

The result made it eight wins and two draws from 10 outings for Llanuwchllyn and maintained their seven-point advantage over second-placed Cefn Albion.

Albion also enjoyed a comfortable victory as they beat Bow Street 5-2 at home.

They led 2-1 at half-time through goals from Alex Williams and Callum Smith. Taylor Watts replied.

Dion Gibbins made it 3-1 before Williams and Callum Mannion put the result beyond doubt. Steffan Davies bagged a late consolation for Bow Street.

Two goals from Zac Davies and one each from Benjamin Williams and Joshua Mazzarella fired third-placed Penycae to a 4-2 success on the road at Llangollen Town. William Cooke scored both goals for the hosts.

Llanfair United and Radnor Valley shared six goals and the points.

United struck first through Tomos Jones before Radnor rallied and netted twice through Jack Clarke and Dan Fenwick Lofts.

But the game was level at the break following a strike from the hosts' Harvey Morris.

Joe Price fired Radnor in front on 51 minutes only for Morris to respond with his second of the day to secure a point for the home side.

Llandrindod Wells came out on top by the odd goal in five in an entertaining clash Kerry FC.

A lively start from the visitors saw them two up inside 13 minutes. Robert Nicholls struck first with Arwyn Walby then converting a penalty.

Another successful penalty, this time from Kerry's Luke Mumford, cut the deficit before half-time.

William Cleaton then restored Llandrindod's two-goal advantage after 73 minutes. Substitute Daryl McWatt gave the hosts some hope with a goal four minutes from time, but the visitors sae the game out and climbed into the top six.

Lowly Builth Wells went down 3-0 on home soil to Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant.

All the goals came in the first half with Billy Clarke setting Llanrhaeadr on their way to victory after 23 minutes.

Robert Morris added a second three minutes later before Clarke struck again to wrap the scoring up after 31 minutes.

The win saw Llanrhaeadr climb up to 12th.

Corwen edged out Lex XI by a single goal.

Tom Weyman proved to be the match-winner in the 71st minute. Lex saw Dean Munday sent off late on.

The defeat left Lex bottom of the table with just two points.

And Dolgellau also picked up a 1-0 win - on the road at CPD Rhos Aelwyd.

A 15th-minute effort from Gerwyn Williams settled the contest in the visitors' favour.

