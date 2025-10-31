Hay set the pace following Lynes' winning strike

They edged out visiting Penybont United by a single goal on Friday night.

Richard Lynes bagged what proved to be the winner with just 16 minutes on the clock.

Knighton Town Reserves and Builth Wells Reserves battled out a 1-1 draw on the same night.

Leon Morris scored for Knighton with Jack Hughes bagging a last-gasp equaliser.

Saturday's action saw St Harmon and Talgarth Town draw 2-2.Harry Powell and Arran Lloyd scored for the hots with Grzes Chodnicki and Gavin Perry netting for Town.

Lewis Jones struck twice and Ruben Lloyd once as Presteigne St Andrews beat Llanidloes Town Reserves 3-1. Griffin Jolly replied.

Brecon FC hit form as they beat visiting Rhayader Town 4-1.

Town struck first through Owain Rowlands to lead 1-0 at half-time. But the hosts them took charge after the break with Nathan Jones, Owain Powell-Jones, Aaron Mills and Tristan Dillon firing them to victory.

The day's other clash saw Llandrindod Wells Reserves beat Hay St Mary Reserves 3-2. Ryan Simms scored twice for Wells and Oliver Belfield once.

